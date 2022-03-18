Free Coffee for QuickChek’s 55th Birthday

To celebrate its 55th anniversary, the New Jersey c-store chain is buying loyalty members a free cup of coffee on Free Coffee Fridays through April.

New Jersey fresh convenience market chain QuickChek is celebrating its 55th anniversary by rewarding its most loyal customers with free coffee every Friday through April.

QuickChek Rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee — any size, any variety — during its Free Coffee Fridays by scanning the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or entering their phone number at checkout. The limit is one per person per visit.

Consumers can join the QuickChek Rewards program for free by downloading the app at the Apple store or on Google Play for Android users, or going online at QuickChek’s website.

“We want to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers who have helped QuickChek become the leader in fresh convenience for more than 50 years,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech. “We’re proud to continue to serve the best coffee in the market and what better way to start your weekend than with a free cup of guaranteed fresh brewed coffee!”

First Store Opened in 1967



In 1967, Carlton C. Durling founded QuickChek to ensure that loyal Durling Farms customers had a neighborhood shopping destination not only for their milk but for a full range of deli and other food products.

The first QuickChek store opened on March 15, 1967, in Dunellen, N.J.

Much more than a typical convenience store, QuickChek offers a focus on freshly prepared foodservice and an innovative “Fresh to Go” store layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on the go. More than half of each new store is dedicated to personalized fresh food and beverages.

QuickChek now operates more than 160 stores, including 95 with fuel, and employs more than 4,600 team members throughout New Jersey and New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Coffee by the Numbers



About 1.4 billion cups of coffee a day are consumed worldwide.

According to the National Coffee Association, seven in 10 Americans drink coffee every week; 62% drink coffee every day. The average coffee drinker in America drinks just over three cups per day.

One out of every three QuickChek customers buys a cup of coffee — nearly 40% of those cups are medium size (16 ounces); a very close second is the 20-ounce size.

Thirty-five percent of coffee drinkers prefer their coffee black. As far as flavors go, French Vanilla creamer claims the top spot.

More than 20 million cups of QuickChek coffee are sold each year. Kris Kringle is the most requested Limited Time Only coffee.

In 1888, Durling Farms was founded to serve the Central Jersey region. In 1967, the first QuickChek fresh convenience food store opened in Dunellen, N.J. QuickChek was acquired by and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA in 2021.