Big Y Partners With Red Cross for Ukraine Relief

Customers can help the humanitarian effort by donating through the end of March at Big Y locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Big Y World Class Markets is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations to help provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.

The campaign began on March 17 and continues through Wednesday, March 30. Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to the American Red Cross Relief Efforts at all Big Y World Class Markets throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

As fighting intensifies in and around Ukraine, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by conflict. The Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are supporting those affected by this devastating humanitarian crisis. Big Y’s donation will support the global Red Cross movement response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and their families locally and abroad,” said Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour. “We are a local and trusted community partner that can provide our customers and employees a means to show their support to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine through our partnership with the American Red Cross.”

Big Y, its customers and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. The 12-plus-year partnership has raised more than $1.6 million to support international and domestic disasters.