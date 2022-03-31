Millennials Driving NA Beer Market Growth

Willingness to try new flavors, health concerns and improved quality are expected to push annual growth of 7.8% over the next decade.

According to a recent survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global non-alcoholic beers market is expected to surpass a valuation of $3.6 B by 2032, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR.

Increasing awareness regarding health concerns connected with alcohol consumption is spurring demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Driven by this, non-alcoholic beer is gaining immense popularity over traditional alcoholic drinks.

Wide availability of non-alcoholic beer at supermarkets is expected to augment the growth in the market. Discounted supermarket prices are garnering consumer attention and driving product demand through this sales channel in a number of locations.

Apart from the health concerns, the millennial generation’s propensity to try different flavors in mixed brews and beverages is also fueling sales of non-alcoholic beers. Consumer interest in ethically and organically derived products is growing, which is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Also, the emergence mindful drinking trend will provide impetus to sales in the market. Consumers who want to reduce alcohol consumption no longer have to compromise on taste because the overall quality of no-alcohol alternatives has improved over time.

“Increasing availability of non-alcoholic beers at online retail channels, along with growing interest in malt-grain based non-alcoholic beverages will drive sales in the market over the forecast period,” according to the report.

Key Takeaways

Based on product type, sales of alcohol-free beers are expected to remain high over the forecast period.

In terms of sales channels, indirect channels such as supermarkets and online retail platforms will remain most lucrative.

By material, demand for malted-grain non-alcoholic beer will gain traction at a considerable pace through 2032.

Sales in the U.S. non-alcoholic beers market will account for 23.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Demand for non-alcoholic beers in the China market will increase at a 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

