Blueberry Muffin-Flavored Kit Kat

The Kit Kat brand introduced the new Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin, available while supplies last, starting this month. This new, limited-edition Kit Kat bar captures all the best qualities of the baked good with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. This new bar features blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around Kit Kat crispy wafers and mirrors the experience of biting into a fresh blueberry muffin, straight out of the oven. This flavor is available at retailers nationwide in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, three-ounce king bar and 0.49-ounce snack size.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com