Divine Chocolate introduced some chocolate treats for the Easter season, including Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs. The milk chocolate mini egg desserts are made with the finest cocoa, smooth cocoa butter and real vanilla to give them a seriously smooth flavor. These are ideal for Easter baskets and egg hunts. Each bag contains about 17 eggs and has a suggested retail price of $7.89. Additionally, these treats are available in Divine Chocolate’s Milk Chocolate Easter Gift Set, along with a few other items.

Divine Chocolate

www.shop.divinechocolateusa.com