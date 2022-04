The Hershey Co. released a new packaging size for Reese’s. New Reese’s Pantry Pack is a stackable, portable, organizable, compact package neatly stocked with 25 individually wrapped snack-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This convenient package is perfect for stashing, storing, freezing or refrigerating. With nearly perfect rectangular dimensions, the package is easy to store almost anywhere. Reese’s Pantry Pack is now available nationwide.

