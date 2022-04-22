Extra Peanut Butter Reese’s Cups

In honor of National Lover’s Day on April 23, Reese’s decided to bringing the highly demanded Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups back to store shelves for a limited time only. Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are the most extreme version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, featuring double the peanut butter flavor. And for those who still wish for the unmatched combo of chocolate and peanut butter, but with amped-up peanut butter flavor, Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are coated in an extra layer of smooth, sweet peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com