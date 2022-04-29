Big Y Makes $100,000 Red Cross Donation

The funds for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief were collected through traditional registers, online and myExpress check out.

From March 17–30, 2022, Big Y World Class Markets collected donations from customers and employees for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. Now, it has added to the collection through its traditional registers, online and myExpress check out.

Community and employee donations along with additional support from Big Y resulted in a donation of $100,000 which will be donated to the global Red Cross network response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

As the conflict continues, the Red Cross continues to help families impacted by this devastating conflict. International Red Cross teams are currently on the ground in the region distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations and providing shelter.

“Thanks to Big Y’s generous support, the global Red Cross network continues to help families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine,“ said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like Big Y as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief response to the Ukraine crisis.”

“We have all witnessed the heartbreaking effects particularly on children and families in Ukraine. We are grateful to partner with the International Red Cross to provide some measure of support for their innocent victims. Our thanks go out to our entire Big Y Family, including our customers and employees for joining us to support this humanitarian relief,” said President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour. Big Y, its customers and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. The 12-plus-year partnership has raised over $1.6 million to support international and domestic disasters.

Big Y Foods operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees.