Marathon Petroleum Donates $1 Million for Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

Marathon Petroleum announced it is donating $1 million to the ongoing humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries to support those directly affected. It stands with the global community in support of those displaced during this crisis.

“Supporting communities, especially in times of great need, is core to who we are,” said Karen Beadle, vice president of ESG & stakeholder engagement. “Many of our employees have also expressed a strong desire to help the citizens of Ukraine, so matching their donations is another way we can provide financial support to these organizations helping those directly impacted.”

To honor Marathon’s employees’ desire to help, the company will match employee donations 100% up to $10,000 collectively for five designated organizations. The money will be distributed between humanitarian aid organizations that are focused on supporting displaced children and families in Ukraine and surrounding countries, providing aid and fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing their homes and those who remain in the country, and supporting U.S. troops who have been deployed throughout Eastern Europe.