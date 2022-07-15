Ready-to-Drink Lime Margaritas

Dos Equis launched the new Dos Equis Margarita Classic Lime, which is a ready-to-drink, spirits-based product that blends Blanco Tequila and high-quality ingredients. Each 12-ounce cocktail-in-a-can contains 10% ABV and is made with tequila, real lime juice and natural flavors. The beverage is available now in four-packs with 12-ounce cans in select markets in the U.S., such as New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Illinois, Las Vegas, and Georgia. The product will also be available in Southern California and Arizona this September.

Heineken USA

www.heinekenusa.com