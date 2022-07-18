Hard Sweet Tea and Hard Slush Beverages

Coop Ale Works will be launching two new offerings in the Sonic Hard Beverages product line: Sonic Hard Southern Sweet Tea and Sonic Hard Slush, which will hit retail stores in September. The new beverages will be available for consumers in at least 38 states.

At an ABV of 5%, Sonic Hard Southern Sweet Tea will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans as well as 24-ounce cans beginning fall 2022. The ready-to-drink Sonic Hard Slush will be available in in flavors like Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon, with an ABV of 6%.

Coop Ale Works

