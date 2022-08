Daiya released one of its most popular limited-time offerings — Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake. This plant-based decadence delights fans and dairy lovers alike. It is made with a sweet artisan crust and creamy pumpkin filling that is dairy, soy and gluten free. The seasonal treat gives the taste of a pumpkin pie and cheesecake rolled into one. It is available at select convenience stores, and customers can check with their local store to find it.

Daiya Foods

www.daiyafoods.com