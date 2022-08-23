Ridged Chip Twists

Ruffles Ridge Twists, a new product line, has been released at select retailers nationwide. The Ruffles Ridge Twists feature the same iconic Ruffles ridges fans know, but with a light, airy twist. The potato spirals come in two flavors: Double Cheddar and Smoky BBQ, which is the new signature flavor of Ruffles’ newest Chip Deal athlete — Las Vegas Aces forward and four-time WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson.

Fans will find A’ja on bags of Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ alongside Ruffles Ridge Twists Double Cheddar. The products will be available in 5.5-ounce bags for $5.59 and 1.75-ounce bags for $2.29.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com