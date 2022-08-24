Kellogg’s released its Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal, a seasonal new twist on a classic cereal for Halloween and fall festivities. Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal is colorful and creepy right out of the box.

Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know with the added fun of festive fall color, so it’s easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions. Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal has a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

