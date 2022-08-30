Pilot Holds Extended Driver Appreciation Month

Pilot Co. decided to recognize and thank professional truck drivers in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by offering two months of exclusive offers, more points and events for professional drivers. Pilot’s Driver Appreciation will kick off on Sept. 1 and last through Oct. 31.

“Professional drivers go further every day to deliver more than 70% of the goods this country depends on, and we want to show how much we appreciate all they do,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO. “Thank you to our very own Pilot drivers and all the professional drivers out there for trucking through even the toughest times. We are honored to serve you, and we’re going even further this Driver Appreciation to celebrate your immense contributions.”

Pilot Co. is showing its appreciation with extra savings, big rewards and more points just for professional drivers, including:

Up to three free drink choices in the myRewards Plus app each week (Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022) including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters

Earning up to 500 bonus points in September with new activated in-app challenges

Discounts on various deli food items all September using the myRewards Plus app, including a 50% discount during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11–17, 2022)

In October, earning even more points (up to 5 points per gallon) when fueling after activating PushForPoints in the myRewards Plus app

Free Safe and Road Ready Checks in September by Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. With every check completed, drivers will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three sets of Bridgestone premium steer tires.

During Driver Appreciation, Pilot is teaming up with Monster Energy for on-site celebrations at recently remodeled and new travel centers as part of its New Horizons initiative. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities, including events like a BMX show, freebies from the Monster Energy girls, special guests, gas card giveaways, swag and more. Upcoming events include:

Sept. 2, 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 3006 North Williston Road in Florence, S.C.

Sept. 16, 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 5231 Pearblossom Hwy in Palmdale, Calif.

Sept. 23, 2022, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 1701 Ashley Road in Boonville, Mo.

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at any of the more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations. Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive one bonus point throughout September when fueling with their myRewards card at participating Shell Flying J travel centers.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.