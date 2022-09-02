QuikTrip Offers Mobile App Customers Free Beverages

For a limited time, mobile app users can have a chance to win a free drink each time they place an order and pay with the app.

QuikTrip (QT) launched a new mobile app promotion allowing all paid mobile app orders a chance to win a digital gift for a free beverage to be redeemed on a future visit from now until Oct. 30. Drink HQ will showcase the stores’ wide variety of beverage selections.

Throughout the promotional period, QT is offering digital freebies of a variety of beverages including soft drinks, energy drinks, cold coffee drinks and teas. Some customers will also win specialty drinks from QT Kitchens, including Frappes and cold brews.

Customers have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time they are received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.

“QT is already ‘Drink HQ’ to a number of our regular customers who rely on us to always have their favorite beverage stocked and ready to go,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip corporate communications manager. “This is our way of showing our appreciation, and giving our customers an added incentive to give our convenient mobile app a try.”

To participate in the Drink HQ promotion, QT customers should complete purchases using the QT mobile app through Oct. 30, 2022. Customers will receive a digital gift that will appear in their offers inbox for each complete mobile order.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 16 states.