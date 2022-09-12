Gingerbread Protein Bar

RXBAR announced the return of three limited-time-only flavors, including Gingerbread. The flavor is inspired by decadent delights and smells and made with simple, wholesome ingredients for a better-for-you alternative to satisfy that seasonal sweet tooth. RXBAR Gingerbread boasts egg whites for 12 grams of protein, dates to bind, nuts for texture and zero grams added sugar. Priced at $2.79 per bar, $9.99 per four-pack and $25.99 per 12-pack, RXBAR Gingerbread can be purchased online starting Sept. 20 and in select retailers across the U.S. beginning late September.

