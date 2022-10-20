MAPCO Unveils Donation Pumps at Store Opening

MAPO recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Birmingham, Ala., with the unveiling of “Fueling Our Future” dedicated gas pumps, which benefit the students at George Carver High School.

The pumps will be open for 30 days following the opening celebration — available now through Nov. 17, 2022 — with MAPCO donating 25 cents for every gallon pumped to the Rams’ athletic programs in support of local youth recreation.

“At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the communities where we live and serve,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We are honored to celebrate this new store by giving back to local youth recreation. We invite the Birmingham community to come out, enjoy MAPCO’s unparalleled customer service and quality products, and help us ‘Fuel Our Future’ through the donation pumps.”

Representatives and student athletes from George Carver High School joined local community partners, MAPCO executives and store team members on Oct. 18 to celebrate this partnership and the new location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also in attendance was the school’s drumline and cheerleading team who helped kick off the festivities with lively performances.

As a special surprise, the 24-carat gold 2023 College Football National Championship Trophy, presented by Dr Pepper, made a special guest appearance during the celebration. Currently amidst its season-long tour, the trophy delighted the community and football fans alike with a photo opportunity in commemoration of the ninth year of the College Football Playoff.

The opening furthers MAPCO’s vision to deliver “Convenience You Can TRUST,” creating a place where guests can enjoy quality products and services when they want, letting them refresh, recharge and truly experience a better break.

The new 5,600-square-foot store will have 16 fueling stations and boast MAPCO’s latest “Store of the Future” award-winning design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout with large windows, tall ceilings and clean, modern restrooms. This location will have 25 parking spaces for trucks so drivers can take a break from the road, as well as a dog park.

Guests can enjoy an in-store Subway offer and an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, Johnsonville hot dogs, and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

At all MAPCO stores, guests can take advantage of MAPCO’s celebrated MY Reward$ loyalty program. New members can enjoy 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up of gas.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.