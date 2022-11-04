Love’s Brings Back Truckersgiving

Truck drivers can receive a Super Snack meal and custom trucker hat at Chester’s Chicken and Love’s joint locations one week before Thanksgiving on Nov. 17.

Love’s Travel Shops partnered with Chester’s Chicken to bring back Truckersgiving, the annual holiday season celebration that recognizes and appreciates professional drivers for their service. One week before Thanksgiving — on Thursday, Nov. 17 — Chester’s and Love’s will honor truck drivers with a free Super Snack meal for the first 100 guests at each Chester’s located at Love’s. Additionally, the first 20 road warriors who show their commercial driver’s license at each location will also receive a custom Chester’s trucker hat.

“The role of professional drivers remains critical — especially during the holiday season — with the average driver clocking 60 hours of driving in one week,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “We launched the first Truckersgiving with Love’s last year, and it was so well received that we had to bring it back in an even bigger way. Truck drivers are some of our best and most loyal customers, so offering this free meal to drivers across the country is our way of saying thank you for their important work.”

The Super Snack meal includes two pieces of Chester’s signature fried chicken — a leg and a thigh — and a side of potato wedges. Chester’s specially marinated and double breaded chicken has bold flavor with a perfect crunch that’s a favorite for anyone on the road. Chester’s is especially popular with truck drivers and road trippers given its store-in-store concept that spans truck stops and convenience stores.

There are 141 Chester’s restaurants found within Love’s, spanning 34 states. Roughly 60 professional drivers visit a Love’s two to three times in an average week — and the week prior to Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times for truck traffic.

“Professional drivers can’t be thanked enough for their hours on the road,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love’s. “Truckersgiving is a new favorite tradition we’re proud to host with Chester’s Chicken to celebrate our professional truck driver customers and kick off the holiday season.”

Professional drivers can claim the Truckersgiving Super Snack meal by stopping by any Chester’s restaurant within a Love’s during operating hours on Thursday, Nov. 17, and scanning the barcode on their Love’s Connect App or by swiping their My Love Rewards Card. Trucker hats will be given out at each joint location to the first 20 truckers who also show their commercial driver’s license.

Chester’s Chicken is a QSR concept with 1,200 active locations and over 50 years of business. Chester’s offers high-quality fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester’s menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.