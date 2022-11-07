QuickChek Feeds Families in Need

QuickChek is donating 25 cents for every “Thanksgiving Everyday” sub sandwich it sells from Nov. 1-27 to the Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign.

QuickChek is helping feed families in need this holiday season by donating 25 cents for every “Thanksgiving Everyday” sub sandwich it sells from Nov. 1-27 to the Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign. This is the third year the company is offering its Thanksgiving-themed menu for its customers and as a part of its annual contribution to the Check-Out Hunger campaign.

“For us, Thanksgiving is more than one day to be thankful, it is a season of ‘thanks’ and a time where we can help those in need in our communities as the holiday season approaches,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech, whose company has received awards for its food service innovation and for its commitment to giving back to its communities.

The limited-time-only QuickChek sandwiches will satisfy customers’ fall comfort food cravings: the Thanksgiving Everyday menu items feature no-antibiotics-ever turkey, savory stuffing, tangy cranberry relish and homestyle gravy, available on any choice of bread and toasted to perfection.

According to Feeding America, one in seven Americans are food insecure, which means they don’t know if they have enough to feed themselves and their families.

The Community Foodbank of New Jersey estimates that more than 650,000 people in the state face hunger every day, including nearly 165,000 children. Food agencies on Long Island, N.Y., and across the Hudson Valley in New York also report the need for food distribution assistance.

QuickChek has raised $920,055 for local food banks during the eight years it has been a Check-Out Hunger campaign partner.

QuickChek’s support is year-round. Company executives, support center personnel and local store team members’ efforts include volunteering at the Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Island Harvest and America’s Grow-a-Row.

Its impact is felt immediately. QuickChek team members thinned trees at America’s Grow-a-Row in Pittstown, N.J., this spring to supply 84,000 servings of peaches to those in need of fresh, healthy food.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek has 161 store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y. Offering one-stop shopping for freshly prepared food and household market items, consumers can choose their convenience by shopping in-store; mobile ordering through the QuickChek Rewards app; or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.