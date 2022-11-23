Enmarket Raises $1 Million for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Enmarket has raised $1 million in fundraising for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night campaign over the past 10 years.

In its latest form, Enmarket launched a company-wide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by encouraging its customers to donate at checkout to benefit LLS. The 2022 campaign in September raised more than $130,000 to help in the fight against blood cancers.

Hailey Grene, Enmarket district manager — Savannah, Ga., presented local LLS staff with a check on Nov. 4.

“Over the past 10 years, Enmarket’s customers have joined with us in raising more than $1 million to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. “That number alone cannot measure how much we appreciate our customers’ generosity in helping continue the fight against cancer.”

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting LLS and its funding of innovative research and support for blood cancer patients. Coming together for a common goal, friends, family and co-workers form fundraising teams and gather together to celebrate and honor or remember those touched by cancer. Millions of consumers also help by donating at retail outlets. Culminating in inspirational and memorable events that take place after dark throughout the fall, participants in 140 communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer — white lanterns for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

“We are so grateful to Enmarket and their employees for their relentless support of LLS’ mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients and their families,” said Amanda Yancey, LLS Georgia — South Carolina region executive director. “Light The Night is an event that celebrates everyone’s journey with cancer. It is inspiring to see Enmarket gather around their local communities to bring light to the darkness of cancer.”

Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion in cutting-edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. To address the unique concerns of blood cancer patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LLS has amplified its longstanding efforts to provide free information and support to blood cancer patients and their families, while also advocating for policies that will protect patients.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores that include 29 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 16 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 24 Marketwash car washes.