CITGO Raises Money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CITGO Petroleum Corp. has raised more than $2.3 million for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised will be used to help accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the neuromuscular community.

“Our business partners and communities have always shown the immense depth of their generosity for MDA at these events,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. “This year’s record fundraising results combined with our longstanding partnership with MDA demonstrate our continued commitment to MDA’s critical mission.”

CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors held several fundraisers throughout the year. Golf events in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, each had record breaking results, raising more than $400,000 each, while a Houston golf event raised more than $880,000. A bowling event in Lemont, Ill., raised more than $110,000.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $260 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA’s research grants and Care Center network at the nation’s top medical institutions nationwide. Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.

“We are so grateful to CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors for making critical contributions that continue to lead to breakthroughs in treatment and care,” said MDA President and CEO Donald S. Wood, Ph.D. “We could not have made this progress without the funding from our longstanding partners at CITGO.”

CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.