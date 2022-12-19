Modernized Pancake Packaging

Hungry Jack created a new look featuring refreshed packaging across all pancake and waffle products, including dry mixes, frozen pancakes and microwaveable syrup bottles. The packaging features a bolder and more modern design that signifies where the brand stands today.

The new Hungry Jack packaging was designed to modernize the look and feel of the brand to appeal to today’s pancake and waffle mix shoppers, while staying true to the brand’s rich history. The packaging also highlights that the pancake and waffle mixes are now made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

