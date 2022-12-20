Chocolate Mint Cookie Protein Bar

1440 Foods announced the rollout of Chocolate Mint Cookie Bar, a new flavor of Pure Protein’s popular protein bar line. Pure Protein Bars Chocolate Mint Cookie Bar is the latest flavor innovation from Pure Protein’s lineup of pre- and post-workout gluten-free bars. It is a refreshing mix of mint and chocolate that’s great for the holiday season. It features just two grams of sugar, 180 calories and 19 grams of high-quality protein for lasting energy. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy and convenience store chains nationwide.

