Ranch-Flavored Bugles

General Mills Convenience introduced an exciting new addition to its lineup of popular Bugles with the rollout of Hidden Valley Ranch Bugles. The classic cone-shaped corn snacks are dusted with the signature ranch seasoning for the ultimate crispy, zesty combo.

Bugles offer convenience stores a top-turning snack to appeal to the on-the-go patron. Individually packaged in a three-ounce format, Bugles are easily peggable for the salty set and come in six other varieties including: Original, Churro, Nacho Cheese, Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chili Cheese. The Bugles have a suggested retail price of $2.99.

General Mills Inc.

www.generalmillscf.com