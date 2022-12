Misionero introduced a new packaged salad kit under its Garden Life label that will be available for purchase in 2023 — a Buttery Simple Salad kit. Developed with satisfaction in mind, the Buttery Simple Salad kit includes chopped butter lettuce, ranch vinaigrette, croissant croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Misionero grows, harvests, produces and packages its high-quality vegetables grown year-round.

Misionero

www.misionero.com