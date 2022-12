The Hershey Co. recently released a lineup of new candy innovations, including Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers. These bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate to give consumers the Reese’s taste now in a snack form. New Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are available in 4.25-ounce bags now, and they are available at retailers nationwide.

