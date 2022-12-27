GATE Raises Funds for Senior Citizens

GATE Petrolium Co.’s GATE Foundation raised $180,000 to benefit the St. Johns County Council on Aging (COA) at its Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament was held at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, Sept. 19-20, 2022, and is supported by GATE vendors.

The COA has been serving St. Johns County, Fla., older adults, their families and caregivers since 1973. The COA operates six senior community centers, delivers over 300 Meals on Wheels every day and offers five Integrative Memory Enhancement Programs and an Adult Day Care Center. The COA provides services and companionship to elder residents and has a schedule of classes and activities that include writing, exercise, painting, yoga, book clubs, movie clubs and more. The COA also supports caregivers with resources, strategies for dealing with health challenges and information on wellness.

“What the GATE Foundation is doing for St. Johns County seniors with this generous gift is profound,” said COA Executive Director Becky Yanni. “Their support will go a long way in helping local seniors enjoy their best lives at every age. We are extremely grateful to have the GATE Foundation as partners in our mission.”

After two years of a condensed event schedule due to the pandemic, the GATE Foundation was excited to return to a two-day in-person event this year. The first night featured a dinner with guest speaker as well as fundraising activities to benefit COA. The second day was filled with tournament golf on The Ocean Course and Lagoon Course at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

“The GATE team and our vendor partners were thrilled to return to our normal event format this year,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation. “At dinner we all appreciated hearing from a family that has been positively impacted by the myriad of services offered by the COA. We are grateful for the opportunity to support this organization’s important work in our community.”

COA offers a comprehensive array of services that help older adults maintain their independence and dignity, remain in their homes where they are most comfortable for as long as possible and enjoy quality of life at every age.

The Gate Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum is a heavily diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Gate operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality, and construction materials.