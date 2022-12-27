King-Sized Chex Mix Bars

Consumers can now get one of their favorite treat bars in a king-sized format as General Mills introduces King Size Chex Mix Bars for convenience stores. The indulgent treat bars feature a sweet foundation with sweet and salty mix-ins like Chex cereal, cookie pieces, pretzels and peanut butter chips.

Available in two flavors, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate, these are the same bars available in grocery stores but now in a larger king-sized format. They are available as 2.2-ounce bars at a suggested retail price of $2.09 nationwide in March 2023.

General Mills Inc.

www.generalmillscf.com