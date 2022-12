Doritos launched Doritos Dips in a Spicy Nacho flavor. The first-of-its-kind dip pairs well with all kinds of foods — from pizza to pretzels, veggies and more. Doritos Dip Spicy Nacho is a twist on the classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor snackers have known for years, delivered in a dip that packs a spicy punch. Doritos Dips are available at retailers nationwide.

