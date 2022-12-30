Stewart’s Shops Supports Wellspring

Through the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program, the c-store chain donated to support Wellspring's mission of ending abusive relationships and sexual abuse.

Stewart’s Shops supported Wellspring through the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program. Wellspring is a full provider for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Saratoga County, N.Y. For years, Stewart’s Shops has supported Wellspring on its mission to end abusive relationships and sexual abuse.

Through the Holiday Match donation, the children of victims can get the supplies they need. The funds go to clothing, medication, school supplies and social and recreational opportunities for the kids.

Wellspring has been committed to helping survivors for nearly 40 years. Since it started, Wellspring has helped over 800 survivors and provided nearly 20,000 safe nights of sleep to families.

Each year, it provides over 2,600 nights of shelter to adults and children fleeing abuse. Its staff assists over 1,000 adults and children each year to attain increased safety. Helping victims in need is a major focus of its mission.

All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match program. Organizations can apply online through Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18 and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. All the funds will be allocated in March.

Together, Stewart’s Shops and its generous customers have raised over $36 million since 1986.