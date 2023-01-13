Maverik Announces Most Popular Products of 2022

Maverik has put together a report of its 2022 most popular products in different states.

Maverik has announced its 2022 top products sold in different states. With 12 million inside transactions a month, Maverik serves a ton of its fans’ favorites. Here’s a look at the top picks across Maverik’s BonFire food, snacks and drinks in 2022.

The food items most frequently purchased with XL fountain drinks are:

Maple and chocolate bar donuts.

Corn Dogs

Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast burritos.

Sausage, egg and cheese burritos are most often purchased with:

A hot beverage (either coffee or hot chocolate).

Another breakfast burrito, usually a bacon or Chorcheezo burrito.

Red Bull 12 ounces are sold most frequently with:

Other Red Bull flavors, particularly watermelon or coconut berry.

The Chorcheezo breakfast burrito.

In the top 30 items purchased with Red Bull 12 ounce, 10 of those items are breakfast food service items.

