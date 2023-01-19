Spinx Donates Over 2,000 Meals

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Spinx selected one non-profit organization per month in 2022 to receive free meals from the Cluk Truk.

The Spinx Co. commemorated its 50th anniversary by donating over 2,000 meals to multiple non-profit organizations. Spinx celebrated 50 years in business on Dec. 1, 2022. Spinx launched The Cluk Truk in 2020 to serve its fried chicken in a new way for surrounding communities. As part of its year-long celebration, Spinx selected one organization per month to receive free meals from the Cluk Truk.

Over the course of 12 months, Spinx served a total of 2,304 meals to these local organizations:

January: United Ministries, 125 meals

February: Highland Square Apartments, 300 meals

March: Safe Harbor, 49 meals

April: March of Dimes, 845 meals

May: FAVOR, 101 meals

June: Miracle Hill, 140 meals

July: Greenville County Police, 85 meals

August: Boys and Girls Club of Greenville, 113 meals

September: Greenville Fire Departments, 83 meals

October: Soteria CDC, 61 meals

November: Project Host, 240 meals

December: A Child’s Haven, 162 meals

“We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of The Spinx Co. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.

This month closes Spinx’s yearlong celebration which began in January 2022.

Founded in 1972 in Greenville, S.C., The Spinx Co. operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout the Carolinas. Spinx is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people’s everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food, beverages and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean and friendly environment. Through the Spinx Xtras Loyalty program and the Spinx mobile app, the company offers its loyal customers savings on fuel and special promotions.