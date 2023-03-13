Circle K Releases New Mountain Dew Frozen Beverage

Circle K now offers its MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER as one of its frozen beverage Froster flavors.

Circle K has officially introduced MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Froster. Customers can now enjoy the ultimate DEW Nation-approved combination of berry and plum only at Circle K in a new frozen beverage form.

The new MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Froster has the same distinctively sweet yet tangy taste as MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER.

“DEW Nation’s overwhelming approval of PURPLE THUNDER at Circle K inspired us to offer it as one of our fan-favorite Froster flavors,” said David Hall, vice president of global foodservice at Circle K. “We’re excited to celebrate and have big plans for MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER, including a ‘Thunderversary’ celebration starting in May.”

“MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER had a very successful first year at Circle K,” said Hugh Roth, senior vice president of sales and chief customer officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. “Our fans expressed how much they love this exclusive flavor, and in tandem with its one-year anniversary, we wanted to go big by delivering fans PURPLE THUNDER in Froster.”

In addition to Froster, MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER is also on Polar Pop and in 20-ounce bottles exclusively at Circle K locations across the nation.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.