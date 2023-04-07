Kum & Go Kicks Off Cause Marketing Campaign

Now through April 30, customers can stop in any Kum & Go c-store and donate to Habitat for Humanity at checkout.

Kum & Go kicked off its 10th annual cause marketing campaign supporting Habitat for Humanity, which the chain has worked with since 2014. Kum & Go and Habitat have worked together to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in communities across the U.S. Over the past 10 years, Kum & Go has raised more than $5 million for Habitat for Humanity. The company has pledged a minimum of $500,000 to support Habitat this year.

In-Store Fundraising

At the center of its efforts is Kum & Go’s “Donate Change to Make a Change” in-store campaign. From April 1-30 all Kum & Go store locations across its 13-state footprint will encourage customers to donate to Habitat at checkout to raise funds on a local and national level. Associates are highly engaged with the campaign through store contests and donation box creation. Kum & Go’s Buy Water & Build Homes initiative also takes place during the month of April, where 10 cents from every 20-ounce Kum & Go bottle of water purchased is donated to Habitat.

Local and National Partners

As one of three cause marketing sponsors on Habitat for Humanity’s national Home is the Key campaign, Kum & Go is donating time and support by partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Detroit on its Earth Day block party on April 22. This opportunity is especially exciting for Kum & Go as it’s preparing to enter the Detroit market in 2024.

In its hometown, Kum & Go is a proud sponsor of Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Luncheon. The June 14 event is a hands-on opportunity for women to work together to create affordable homeownership opportunities. It focuses on the connection between safe, stable and affordable housing and building hope with its neighbor’s support and physical, mental, financial and spiritual well-being.

Building Homes Footprint Wide

Kum & Go will engage with several of its local store teams and communities by participating in build days in Fayetteville, Ark.; Denver; and Des Moines, Iowa, throughout May and June.

Its eighth and ninth sponsored home builds are nearing completion. In partnership with Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity, the Field of Dreams neighborhood build is providing some of the largest family homes built to date, with a focus on sustainability, and will be completed with a dedication ceremony on May 31. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, its home sponsorship in the Baxter neighborhood is an energy-efficient three-in-one home that will house three separate families and will be dedicated on June 9.

Its 10th full-home sponsorship will be in partnership with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity in Colorado Springs, Co., later this year. Past sponsored home builds have been completed with local Habitat affiliates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.