7-Eleven to Offer New Promotion and Pringles Flavors

Along with offering customers a Slurpee for $1.99 on April 29, 7-Eleven is adding a new Pringles flavor to its shelves in May.

7-Eleven Inc. announced it is hosting “Bring Your Own Cup Day” on Saturday, April 29, at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill it with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

Crazy cups aren’t the only excitement that “Bring Your Own Cup Day” has to offer. The convenience retailer is also bringing customers a new, limited-time-only flavor — Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar — to accompany the classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar is a sweet, zero-sugar treat with a blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways — especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl…the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Here’s what customers need to know to participate in “Bring Your Own Cup Day”:

Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean. Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display — this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser. Confirm the cup is leakproof.

Customers who can’t get enough of 7-Eleven’s beverage options are in luck. For a limited time at participating locations, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free.

For those who accidentally forget their funky cup at home, 7-Eleven is also offering $1 small Slurpee drinks via the 7NOW delivery app, so customers can still get their sip on in style.

Customers can tap in now by downloading the app from the App Store, Google Play or by visiting the 7-Eleven website.

7-Eleven is also adding new Pringles flavors to its shelves starting in May, and will be discontinued early 2024.

The two new flavors are Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras and Pringles Enchilada Adobada. Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras brings a bold taste of roasted habanero chili peppers, lime and salt, while Pringles Enchilada Adobada offers a taste of adobo, hot chili peppers, lime and salt.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.