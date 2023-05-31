Should Convenience Store Operators Sell Canned Wine in Their Stores?

The canned wine market is expected to grow, and c-store retailers should take advantage of this trend.

Should convenience store operators sell canned wines in their stores?

The wine-drinking public has spoken on the question of cans, and their answer is yes.

After almost two decades on the market, canned wine is no longer a new phenomenon, but has gained widespread consumer acceptance.

Research and development among winemakers has honed processes to the point where tinny taste is seldom heard of anymore.

According to India-based Straits Research, the global canned wines market size was valued at $241.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $725.48 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2022 to 2030.

“The canned wines market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate owing to the shifting consumer preference towards convenient ways of wine consumption,” the firm reported. “People around the globe are demanding more portable and less fragile beverages for picnics and outings, which has surged the demand for canned wines.”

The once-widespread stigma has largely worn away. In addition, other consumer trends are helping to fuel sales of canned wines. For example, people around the world are spending more money on getting away from it all: overnight stays at campgrounds, beaches and other secluded places. Bottles often don’t travel well, and the lack of a need for a corkscrew also helps.

A greater acceptance of to-go products has also pushed sales of canned beer skyward. In addition, key players are introducing interesting flavors and brands, offering portion control — no leftover wine losing its zing over a period of days or weeks and no pressure to finish off the bottle — and attracting first-time wine drinkers.

Many consumers also love the fact that canned wine is environmentally friendly. Cans are lighter than more-expensive bottles and are easily and often recyclable.