Should I Stock Local Beer in My Beer Cave?

C-store customers might look for local brews due to loyalty, a love of the flavors or an interest in the unique labels.

Retailing doesn’t have to be complicated. People buy what they like — which is why convenience stores should stock local craft beers in beer caves.

Consumers like both local craft brews and the beer caves where they might be stocked.

Having a beer cave shows shoppers that you have made an investment in and commitment to the category. They quickly become destinations, effectively showcase the brands, offer cold product and usually contain a bountiful selection.

As for local craft beers, they have been on consumers’ radars for many years, and their popularity has proven durable. Indeed, that popularity is hardly limited to America. The global craft beer market size reached $117.1 billion in 2022, according to the IMARC Group, and it projects the market to reach $221.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%.

There are many reasons why convenience store customers will be drawn to local craft brews. They include: