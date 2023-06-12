Customizable Kids’ Juice Drink

good2grow has launched BIGGER, a larger, 10-ounce size of its fan-favorite juice that is compatible with its hundreds of collectible licensed character tops. The new beverage features 65% more juice than the brand’s 6-ounce products in two kid-requested flavors, Raspberry Lemonade and Orange Mango.

Customers can expect the same nutritional benefits the brand is known for as BIGGER juices are a good source of vitamin C, zinc and calcium and contain no added sugar. The product features good2grow’s signature spill-proof tops featuring 350+ characters from kids’ favorite

shows and movies.

