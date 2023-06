Resee’s is taking its treats to the freezer section with its new peanut butter sandwich. The ice cream sandwich features a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert filling with a signature Reese’s peanut butter swirl packed between two chocolate wafers for an tasty flavor experience. Consumers can get the peanut butter sandwich now for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

