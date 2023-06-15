Fast Stop Acquires Three-Portfolio Gas Station

The Utah-based Fast Stop c-store and travel center chain plans to have 100 sites by end of 2024.

Fast Stop Travel Centers has announced the acquisition of Triple Stop, a three-portfolio gas station based in Davis County, Utah, according to Mountain West’s website.

“Our goal is to build a strong presence in the Utah region where we headquartered,” said Sam Shahram, owner of Fast Stop Travel Centers. “We are committed to keeping the Triple Stops legacy while adding Fast Stop special product selections and loyalty program”.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate Agent Matthew Porter facilitated the transaction.

“I am thrilled to have assisted in the three-portfolio gas station transaction in Davis County, Utah. The opportunity to support Fast Stop’s business ventures and witness their success is what fuels my passions for helping my clients,” said Porter. “Triple Stop was an excellent operator of the three high performing stations. Fast Stop is a great local company that is expanding rapidly in the region.”

One site is located in Clearfield, Utah, and the other two are found in Layton, Utah. The sites are branded Chevron and the acquisition includes car washes. Fast Stop Travel Centers expansion plans include growing the chain to 100 sites by end of 2024.

Family-owned Fast Stop Travel Centers operates stores ranging from smaller urban convenience stores to larger travel centers across Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Nebraska. It offers Chevron, Texaco, 76, Conoco, Shell or Sinclair fuel. Additionally, guests can find A&W Restaurants, Subway, Taco Time Restaurants, family-style sit-down restaurants and other various grab-and-go foods.