Casey’s Acquires 26 Missouri Storefronts

Casey's added to its 12 existing c-stores in Kansas City, Mo., with the acquisition.

Casey’s has announced the purchase of 26 Minit Mart stores in the Kansas City, Mo., area, reported Fox 4. The chain already operates 12 locations in the city.

At least five of the stores are located in Independence, and in April, the City Council in Kansas City approved liquor license transfers for all but one of the stores.

The chain has noted that it is still developing plans for all of the new stores.

In 2020, Casey’s announced plans to add 345 locations over a three year period — this recent acquisition comes as a part of that plan.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.