The Coca-Cola Co. has introduced its new limited-edition Sprite Lymonade Legacy. Created through inspiration from Sprite fans and culture, the flavor is a twist on the lemon-lime soda featuring a splash of lemonade and strawberry — Sprite’s take on strawberry.

Consumers can purchase Sprite Lymonade Legacy in stores now, while supplies last. The limited-edition flavor is available in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com