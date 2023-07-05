Gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum launched Gummiccino, its new line of high-dosage caffeine gummies. The gummies are made with the company’s proprietary microencapsulation technology designed to enhance flavor and boost absorption. The functional gummies are infused with an extract of robusta coffee beans that captures the genuine aroma, flavor and color of coffee.

TopGum offers a choice of three popular, out-of-the-box flavors: espresso, cappuccino and mocha. Each serving of two coffee gummies contains 40 milligrams of caffeine, which is equivalent to a standard espresso shot.

TopGum Gummiceuticals

www.topgummiceuticals.com