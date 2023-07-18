Stuzo and Altria to Offer Digital Trade Program

Stuzo announced the launch of Altria’s current Digital Trade Program (DTP) and its upcoming retailer offering, Altria Personalization Plus (P+), which is scheduled for Q3 2023.

Stuzo’s Altria DTP offerings will include Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and P+ programs and incentives.

The Tier 1 program includes scan data with incentives per tobacco transaction as well as consistent loyalty ID incentives for repeat customers.

Tier 2 includes all of Tier 1 plus retail digital coupons and unbranded communications.

Tier 3 includes all of Tier 1 and Tier 2 plus Electronic Age and Identify Verification (EAIV), branded Altria product offers, in-app marketing campaigns and additional data-sharing incentives.

P+ includes all of Tier 1, Tier, 2 and Tier 3, plus personalized offer targeting. More information can be found on Stuzo’s website.

“Altria’s DTP offerings include significant financial incentives for retailers starting at Tier 1 and incrementing with more and more incentives as retailers move up through Tier 2, Tier 3 and into P+,” said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer, Stuzo. “With intelligent member-by-member and wallet-by-wallet offer targeting capabilities, our Wallet Steering solution is able to more precisely target age-verified consumers inside of our retailer’s rewards programs, enabling our retailers to get program members to buy more Altria products from them, instead of from their competitors down the street.”

Stuzo does not retain any of Altria’s financial incentives. All funding from Altria from all DTP levels go directly to Stuzo’s retailer partners.

“We’re excited to be one of Altria’s first partners to bring Altria’s P+ DTP capabilities to market,” said Max Clark, chief growth officer, Stuzo. “As we now offer Tier 1 through 3 programs and will be launching P+ with Altria in Q3 2023, we support our retailer partners across the entire spectrum of Altria DTP offerings and have become the only fully integrated loyalty, digital payments, customer experience, performance management and CPG offers technology company in the convenience and fuel retail industry.”

Stuzo, with its Open Commerce product bundle and patent pending Wallet Steering solution, empowers convenience and fuel retailers to gain more share of wallet and customer lifetime value.