Love’s Hires Chief Supply Chain Officer

Love's hired industry veteran Eddie Burt to fill the role and expand the company's supply chain capabilities.

Love’s Travel Stops has hired Eddie Burt, an industry veteran, as the company’s first chief supply chain officer.

Burt has 30 years of experience in roles across distribution, transportation, merchandising, human resources, loss prevention, real estate operations and store maintenance and repair. In this role, he will oversee operational control of Love’s supply chain, including optimizing the company’s truck care distribution network and growing its non-consumable retail supply chain network.

“Love’s completed a six-month executive search to find the right leader to guide our supply chain efforts into the future, and we’re excited to have Eddie Burt join our team,” said Roger Ahuja, Love’s executive vice president of operations. “Eddie will optimize Love’s existing supply chain network and help the company develop additional supply chain capabilities.”

In working for top retailers, Burt has established strategy for supply chain infrastructure and capability investments to meet growth needs.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Love’s,” Burt said. “I’m looking forward to learning more about every facet of the business and determining how a strong supply chain can be even more of a competitive advantage for the company.”

Burt is based at the company’s corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City, Okla., and reports to Ahuja.

Love’s Travel Stops operates 639 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.