Disney Pumpkin-Themed Candy Cases

CandyRific has announced its Halloween 2023 offerings, including new Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin-Themed Candy Cases. Each character case includes 0.35 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Each case also features a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string and a hinged door on the back to hold candy treats. The cases are available now in two eight-count displays per case for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

