Sour Punch is tackling the summer heat with its new Ice Cream Truck Twists. Each 24.5-ounce bag contains different flavors, including Cherry Sherbet, Orange Cream Bar, Americana Pop, and Strawberry Snow Cone, and is individually wrapped to stay fresh for summer adventures. Consumers can find Ice Cream Truck Twists at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price ranging from $1.89 to $17.99.

