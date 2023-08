Haribo has launched its new Wild Berry Goldbears. The limited-edition gummies are inspired by consumers’ love of fruity flavors. The new gummies are also the same Goldbears shapes that fans know and love but with bursts of berry flavors: Blueberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry and Wild Berry. Wild Berry Goldbears are available now in stores nationwide.

Haribo

www.haribo.com