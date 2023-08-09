New Report Shines Light on Food-Focused C-Store Shoppers

C-stores today are attracting an increasing number of food-focused shoppers. As c-store retailers look to drive trip frequency and basket size among this customer cohort, understanding the drivers behind their behavior is key to serving them best.

Now, a new report is highlighting the needs and goals of this important shopper segment. FoodserviceResults, in conjunction with the National Advisory Group (NAG) and CStore Decisions, has published a research report entitled “Understanding the Food-Focused C-Store Shopper,” which offers convenience store retailers insights into trip drivers, generational trends, competing channels and customers’ future expectations.

“Understanding the attitudes and usage of c-store foodservice is important to our industry as convenience continues to drive these dining occasions,” said Darren Tristano, CEO of FoodserviceResults.

The comprehensive, nationally representative survey polled foodservice c-store consumers in the U.S. in June 2023. The survey was completed online by 2,002 respondents who purchased various foodservice and packaged food and beverage items in the last 60 days.

The survey found customers of food-focused c-stores have reported overall satisfaction with their most recent c-store experience and demonstrated a high level of trust in their local store’s offerings, including private-label items.

“Convenience stores have become competitive with limited-service operations and supermarkets through an evolving, enhanced offering of quality meals coupled with the vast variety of sides, beverages and desserts offered on premise,” Tristano added. “With the integration of third-party delivery, more consumers will increase their frequency and spend in the future.”

These food-focused shoppers offer an operator the opportunity to incrementally grow trip frequency and basket size. By carefully leveraging these shoppers’ goals and outcomes, winning business from competing channels is also within reach.

“As more consumers consider their local convenience store as a foodservice destination, winning these trips away from traditional quick-service restaurants will require c-stores to consistently exceed customer expectations,” said Allison Dean, vice president, association & community engagement for WTWH Media. “This report offers convenience retailers the key information they need to align their foodservice growth with customer expectations today and into the future.”

Points of Focus

Dean further explained that the report focuses on what c-store customers are purchasing today; c-store customer preferences; patronage and satisfaction insights; future c-store occasions; and generational trends and insights.

“This report can be a useful tool for c-store retailers as they work to better understand their customer base at a time when customer habits are evolving and understanding the drivers influencing shopper motivation has never been more important,” added Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions. “The report reveals there is especially an opportunity for c-stores to better appeal to Gen Z preferences and grow alongside this key demographic.”

The full report is exclusive to NAG members and can be found at https://nagconvenience.com/research/understanding-the-food-focused-c-store-shopper/.

“It is a pillar of NAG Convenience to bring industry insights to its members to help grow their bottom line,” Dean said. “As such, we are proud to offer this robust report with easy to read data and actionable takeaways, exclusively to NAG Convenience members at no cost. ”

To learn more about becoming a member of NAG, visit: https://nagconvenience. com/jointoday/.